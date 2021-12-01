Vintner's Daughter

Active Botanical Serum (30 Ml)

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Vintner's Daughter's multi-award winning serum is formulated with 22 of the world’s most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture. Most noteworthy is the brand's proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion™ - a potent concentration that delivers 60+ restorative nutrients including phytoceramides and phytonutrients, balancing minerals, brightening vitamins, free-radical fighting antioxidants, moisturizing fatty acids and nourishing omegas 3,6,7 and 9. Each ingredient works in synergy to stimulate cellular turnover, maintain elasticity and oxygenate. We love how the soothing floral scent lingers on the skin.