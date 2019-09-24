CosRx

Acne Pimple Master Patch Acne Patch\

$4.90

Mutiple SizesChoose the size fits your need. Quantity: 24 patches- 7mm x 10ea- 10mm x 5ea- 12mm x 9ea Features1. Hydrocolloid protects wounds from dust and viruses in the air. 2. Emergency & Versatile & Concentrated care with various sizes - 7mm, 10mm, 12mm. 3. Convenient use. 4. Low irritation. 5. Clear - It is fine to put on makeup when you go out. How to use 1. Wash and dry the target area. 2. Remove the film and stick on the target area. (Do not use lotion or other products before use.)3. As the patch turns white, replace it with new one.If you receive the wrong product, please contact us in time, we will reply you within 24 hours.