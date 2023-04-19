Peace Out

Acne Healing Dots

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peace Out

Due to unprecedented demand for our dress, we have had to bring our second drop forward. If you would like the dress for party SZN, make sure you get your order in as soon as possible as stock is limited!!! Warning: DO NOT wear this dress unless you want all eyes on you because this dress will not go unnoticed! MADE U LOOK - THE DRESS. This is the very first dress from our namesake label and you already know we had to show out in the most spectacular way possible. Embellished with thousands of sterling crystals Exaggerated sleeves Full length body-con silhouette Please note this dress is available in a small quantity and for a limited time only for our first drop. We operate on a made-to-order basis and aim to get your order to you within 4 weeks! Line the dress with your own nude coloured undergarments to suit your personal style. Check out our Style Guide below to see how versatile the dress can be when worn with a leotard, maxi or short dress. Model: Tamanna (Size 6) is 160cm tall, bust: 31”, waist: 25”, hip: 35”. Sizing: Runs true to size, however there is plenty of stretch on the mesh to cater for your beautiful curves! If you have any questions about sizing, please email us at info@madeulooklabel.com and we will assist right away. Check size guide for all measurements. Fabric & Care: 50% Diamanté crystal, 50% Polyester. Dry clean only. Style Guide: Leotard Short dress Long dress *These undergarments are not included*