Peace Out

Acne Healing Dots

These patent-pending acne dots are the first and only treatment to combine hydrocolloid technology with blemish-fighting actives. Infused with salicylic acid to kick acne-causing bacteria to the curb, they also contain vitamin A to help support natural skin turnover and aloe vera to soothe redness. Hydrocolloid technology extracts impurities while creating a protective barrier that guards against external irritants. By protecting your blemishes from bacteria, inflammation, and picking, these dots also reduce the potential for acne scarring. Whether you're struggling with hormonal acne, whiteheads, or inflamed pimples, your blemish is less red, less painful, and significantly less irritating in as little as six hours.