Avarelle

Acne Absorbing Cover Patch Hydrocolloid

$8.50

Buy Now Review It

✔️UPDATED: Packaging Design, All Round Patches, Ingredient (CICA) ✔️EASY USE: Cleanse & Dry Area. Before applying toner/lotion/etc, peel and apply the patch overnight or desired amount of time. ✔️ALL NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Hydrocolloid dressing with the hint of Tea Tree Oil, Calendula Oil and Cica. ✔️PACKAGING: Easy Peel Design & Resealable Package ✔️MADE FOR ALL: Blends in with all skin tones. All ingredients used are gentle and works on all skin-types. Size: ALL ROUND 40 PATCHES **New Ingredient & Updated Look** Introducing our **UPDATED** Acne Patch made with Hydrocolloid Dressing, Tea Tree Oil, Calendula Oil + CICA. Perfect for all skin types. WHAT’S INSIDE? Avarelle's Acne Cover Patches doesn't contain any harmful chemicals that will hurt or in worse cases, damage your skin. It's made with Tea Tree Oil, Calendula Oil, Hydrocolloid Dressing & *CICA* which are all mild ingredients that are gentle on your skin. Our new ingredient, CICA, has many skin-care benefits. CICA is packed with antioxidants and can help with sensitive skin. Avarelle wants to protect your already beautiful face from unwanted acne, blemishes & scars. PRODUCT FEATURES Easy Peel Design | All Round Patches - Simple Application Re-Sealable Package ** Want variety size patches? We got you covered! Our Acne Cover Patch (XL) is available which include a variety of larger sizes! **