Acid Potion Resurfacing Exfoliator This Product Is: a nourishing liquid facial exfoliator that actively resurfaces skin Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Moon Juice Acid Potion Resurfacing Exfoliator contains five acids that work to actively resurface skin. This deeply nourishing exfoliator contains a 25% AHA+BHA acid complex that works to encourage natural cell turnover which helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and pores. niacinamide, tocotrienols, and adaptogenic reishi help hydrate and combat signs of oxidative stress. It has a fresh sage aroma made of the highest grade essential oils.