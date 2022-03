Ceremonia

Hair wellness begins at the scalp. And, growth does too. Aceite de Moska is a heritage scalp remedy that helps to promote healthy hair, nourishes and magnifies shine, while smoothing down cuticles to combat frizz. Inspired by the long-cherished Aceite de Moska—derived from the Dominican Republic.