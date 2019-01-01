Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Keds
Ace Leather Sneakers
$64.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Keds
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Originals Superstar Sneaker
$80.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Allbirds
Tree Skipper
$95.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Superga
Crochet Lace Sneaker
$98.00
from
Abercrombie & Fitch
BUY
Acne Studios
Technical Sneakers
$470.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
More from Keds
Keds
Betty And Veronica Sneaker
$69.95
$55.95
from
Keds.com
BUY
Keds
Kickstart Leather
£69.98
from
Zalando
BUY
Keds
Double Decker Tie Dye
$49.95
$44.95
from
Keds.com
BUY
Keds
Double Decker Tie Dye
$49.95
from
Keds
BUY
More from Sneakers
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted