Keds x kate spade new york
Ace Leather Calf Hair
$89.95$71.96
At Keds
Featuring a hit of leopard print calf hair at the heel and golden metal aglets, this luxe take on our minimalist Ace sneaker is an instant way to take your basic looks to a whole new level. Perfect with denim, leggings, and even dresses, this kate spade new york sneaker is sure to become a new go-to. Leather upper kate spade new york logo & detailing Lace to toe upper Dream Foam™ footbed Kiss foam padding on upper and collar for extra comfort Flexible lightweight outsole Imported