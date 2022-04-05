Ceremonia

Açaí Style Refresher

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ceremonia

Meet the Açaí Style Refresher, the essential pick-me-up for your hair anytime, anywhere. A water-based mist that’s one part fragrance, one part resculpting, infused with our signature scent, bringing life to those in-between wash days. Superfruit Açaí’s powerful antioxidants create a versatile formula that restores flexibility with a subtle hold to reshape strands. To use, spray 2-3 spritzes of the mist 10-12 inches from hair from mid-length to ends. Resculpt and reshape hair with your fingers to style. Reapply as needed. Wash day can wait.