ALEXACHUNG

Ac Monogram Jacquard Cardigan

$525.00
At ALEXACHUNG
The cropped cardigan is and always will be a great all rounder. It provides a familiarly feminine silhouette and options for wear in a multitude of settings. Everyone should have something they can pull out of your wardrobe time after time.
