Abie Modern & Contemporary Beveled Frameless Accent Mirror

$235.00

Whether you’re looking to brighten up your space or round out your room with a decorative touch, this modern accent mirror is a must for your home. Crafted from wood, its frame features molded details and a versatile solid finish for understated appeal. An arched beveled glass inlay completes the look, scattering light throughout your space and giving you a glimpse of your reflection. This rectangular mirror measures 42'' H x 21.5'' W overall, and you can hang it vertically or horizontally depending on your needs. Features This decorative mirror will work well hung on any wall in your home. Place horizontally over a bed, console or fireplace to transform the shape and size of the space. Place two together side by side for a dramatic effect in an entryway, bathroom or even at the end of a hallway Well-constructed, well-designed frame is made of a heavy solid wood that surrounds the beveled, arched mirror glass. It's built to last and offers a beautiful, eclectic style There's no assembly required, so hang this wall panel mirror with ease. Four sawtooth hangers are secured on the back so it can be installed on your wall either horizontally or vertically An artistic display on its own, this mirror is a beautiful part of any home decorating scheme. A well-placed mirror adds sparkle and vitality to any setting