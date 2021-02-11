United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Latitude Run
Abello 90″ Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise With Ottoman
$689.99$579.99
At Wayfair
Provides an exquisite touch to any modern living area and makes an excellent addition to any living area. What's Included? Sofa Included Ottoman Included Features Flexible combination Product Details Storage Included: No Orientation: Reversible Number of Pieces: 5 Seat Fill Material: Foam Product Care: NA Adult Assembly Required: Yes