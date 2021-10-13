Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Glasshouse
A Tahaa Affair
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glasshouse
Luxurious and inspired, embark on an island sojourn. Be swept away with brown sugar caramel, vanilla orchid and a sparkling sea accord.
Need a few alternatives?
Glasshouse
A Tahaa Affair
BUY
$139.00
Glasshouse
Byredo
Young Rose Eau De Parfum (100ml)
BUY
£178.00
Byredo
Maya Njie
Voyeur Verde Eau De Parfum (50ml)
BUY
£90.00
Maya Njie
Boy Smells
Violet Ends Edp (65ml)
BUY
£105.00
SpaceNK
More from Glasshouse
Glasshouse
Wooden Cushion Brush
BUY
£23.00
Glasshouse Shop
More from Fragrance
Glasshouse
A Tahaa Affair
BUY
$139.00
Glasshouse
Byredo
Young Rose Eau De Parfum (100ml)
BUY
£178.00
Byredo
Maya Njie
Voyeur Verde Eau De Parfum (50ml)
BUY
£90.00
Maya Njie
Boy Smells
Violet Ends Edp (65ml)
BUY
£105.00
SpaceNK
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted