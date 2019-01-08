Meg Keene

A Practical Wedding: Creative Ideas For Planning A Beautiful, Affordable, And Meaningful Celebration

$16.00 $13.98

Buy Now Review It

An Insanity-Free Wedding: It Can Happen!Getting engaged is exhilarating...until it sets in that a wedding costs three times what you thought, and takes five to ten times the effort it reasonably should. And then there are the expectations: from calligraphy invitations to satin chair-covers, all those things that Must Be Done or everyone will be Horribly Offended. Or will they?A Practical Wedding helps you create the wedding you want-without going broke or crazy in the process. After all, what really matters on your wedding day, what you'll remember 'til you're old and gray, is not so much how it looked as how it felt. In this refreshing guide, expert Meg Keene shares her secrets to planning a beautiful celebration that reflects your taste and your relationship. You'll discover:The real purpose of engagement (hint: it's not just about the planning).How to pinpoint what matters most to you and your partner.DIY-ing your wedding: brilliant or crazy?.Affording a wedding without having to cut your guest list.How to communicate decisions with your family.Why that color-coded spreadsheet is actually worth it.Wedding Zen can be yours. Meg walks you through everything from choosing a venue to writing vows, complete with stories and advice from women who have been in the trenches, the Team Practical brides. So here's to the joyful wedding, the sensible wedding, the unbelievably fun wedding! A Practical Wedding is your complete guide to getting married with grace.