Avène

A-oxitive Day Smoothing Water-cream

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Avène A-Oxitive Smoothing Water-cream helps to fight against the harmful effects of daily aggressors (blue light from digital screens, pollution, free radicals, stress) and preserve youthful skin, thanks to a unique combination of active ingredients. What are the key ingredients in Avène A-Oxitive Day Smoothing Water-Cream? Gradual Release Vitamin C (Ascorbyl Glucoside): innovative ingredient which gradually releases pure Vitamin C throughout the day to brighten and smooth skin’s texture. Excellent tolerance on sensitive skin, stable under light and provides long-lasting antioxidant protection. Gradual Release Vitamin E (Pre-tocopheryl): fights against free radicals, a powerful antioxidant Hyaluronic Acid: intense hydration, smoothing Copper and purple pigments to readjust skin’s balance of light and colour What is the texture of Avène A-Oxitive Day Smoothing Water-Cream? A true hydration booster, the water-cream delicately melts onto the skin to protect, hydrate and create a healthy glow and brighter complexion. Its light water-cream texture is refreshing and silky on the skin. What are the key benefits of Avène A-Oxitive Day Smoothing Water-Cream? Fine lines and wrinkles are visibly reduced The complexion is radiant and refreshed. Skin texture is more even. Pores are visibly reduced. How should I use Avène A-Oxitive Day Smoothing Water-Cream? Apply in the morning and/or evening, after serum, to the face, neck and décolleté. Formulated to minimise the risk of allergic reaction, non-comedogenic and paraben free