Seattle Chocolate

A Merry Little Care Package

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Seattle Chocolate

Have yourself a merry little Christmas giving someone this delightful little box of goodies. A small taste of everything cozy this holiday: Toffee Sea Salt truffle bar, Hot Buttered Rum truffle bar, Candy Cane truffle bar, jcoco 1oz Orange Blossom Espresso, jcoco 1oz Himalayan Salt + Toffee, and a sprinkling of Milk chocolate, and Candy Cane chocolate truffles. This care package ships in a beautifully illustrated box designed by Frida Clements, the talented designer behind our Holiday collection. Next year all our troubles will be out of sight!