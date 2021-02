Rebdolls

Availability: Missy & Plus Size Pattern Type: Zebra Print Season: Summer Details: High Waist, Double Layered, Elastic Waist, Swim Bottom, Matching Set (Sold Separately) Material: 97% Lycra 3% Polyester Fabric Weight: Heavy Designed In New York City, Made In The Dominican Republic. About Devorah Story: Height: 5'10" Bust: 36" C/D Waist: 29" Hips: 48"