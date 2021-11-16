Chad Mercree and Amy Leigh Mercree

A Little Bit Of Chakras

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Chakras began as part of the mystical Vedic tradition of Tantric and Kundalini Yoga, but they have evolved into pathways for exploring the nature of consciousness. If you’ve ever wondered how to work with these amazing energy centers and optimize their benefits, this is the book for you. With gorgeous visuals and accessible explanations, it takes us into the heart of the chakra system, exploring its history and revealing how to use each one.