Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
A-line Dress
$49.99
$27.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Sneakers
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
A-line Cotton Dress
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Flounced Kaftan
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Dress With Train
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted