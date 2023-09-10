Rebecca Weller

A Happier Hour

$32.63 $26.50

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

What if the very thing you believed to be your biggest flaw and weakness, actually turned out to be your biggest gift? When Rebecca Weller's pounding, dehydrated head woke her at 3am, yet again, she stared up at the ceiling, wondering why the hell she kept doing this to herself. At 39 years of age - and a Health Coach, no less - she knew better than to down several bottles of wine per week. Her increasingly dysfunctional relationship with alcohol had to stop, but after decades of social drinking, she was terrified of what that might mean. How could she live a joyful existence, without alcohol? How would she relax, socialise, or celebrate - without wine? In sheer frustration, on a morning filled with regret and tears, she embarks on a 3-month sobriety experiment that becomes a quest for self-discovery, and ultimately, transforms her entire world. A Happier Hour is a heartfelt, moving, and inspiring true story for anyone who has ever had to give up something they loved in order to get what they truly wanted.