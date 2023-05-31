Little Brown

A Dowry Of Blood By S.t. Gibson

$32.99 $26.95

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

This is my last love letter to you, though some would call it a confession. . . A deliciously dark retelling of Dracula, A Dowry of Blood is a sensual story of obsession, desire and the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love. Saved from the brink of death by a mysterious stranger, Constanta is transformed from a medieval peasant into a bride fit for an undying king. But when Dracula draws a cunning aristocrat and a starving artist into his web of passion and deceit, Constanta realizes that her beloved is capable of terrible things. Finding comfort in the arms of her rival consorts, she begins to unravel their husband's dark secrets. With the lives of everyone she loves on the line, Constanta will have to choose between her own freedom and her love for her husband. But bonds forged by blood can only be broken by death. About the Author S.T. Gibson is an author, literary agent, and village wise woman in training. She currently lives in Boston with her fiance, spoiled Persian cat, and vintage blazer collection.