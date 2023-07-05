Hachette Book Group

A Curse Of Salt By Sarah Street

The romantic Beauty and the Beast retelling of your dreams - perfect for fans of reimagined fairy tales and dark, brooding love interests ... A heartless beast A sister's sacrifice And a love so strong it will drown the raging sea ... THIS FAIRY TALE IS CURSED In a kingdom that fears the sea, Ria Lucroy longs to be brave. Bodies are washing ashore and everyone knows who's to blame. Legends of the Heartless King shroud the continent in fear; they call him a pirate, a monster, a god. When his mercenaries raid her father's merchant ship, Ria's family is faced with a horrifying demand. They will spare his life, in exchange for one of his daughters. Determined to save her sisters, Ria launches herself into the world of pirates. Face-to-face with the Heartless King, she finds he is far more than the stories told. He is a man, with a human name and blood-stained hands, bound to the seas by a centuries-old curse. As their chemistry blooms into something more, Ria finds herself caught in an ancient web of secrets. Battling creatures of the deep alongside those that reign its surface, Ria discovers how to love a heartless man and that some curses aren't so easy to break. Prepare for stormy seas and swoony romance in this addictive enemies-to-lovers fairytale romance set on a cursed pirate ship. Perfect for fans of Brigid Kemmerer's Cursebreakers series and Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses.