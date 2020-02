Ganni

Tiger-print Crepe Wrap Midi Dress

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Ditte Reffstrup says GANNI's Spring '20 collection is filled with easy-to-wear pieces that have a playful spirit and polished feel, so you'll reach for them time and time again. Printed with graphic tiger stripes, this crepe dress has a wrap silhouette and puffed sleeves. Layer a tonal turtleneck under yours on chilly days.