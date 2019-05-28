Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
Cambridge Select

90s Stretch Flatform Slide Sandal

$19.00
At Amazon
This sandal from Cambridge Select features an open toe, stretch elastic vamp, open back for breathable slip-on functionality, and chunky flatform sole. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
The Can't-Miss Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop Today
by Eliza Huber