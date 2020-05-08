Intex

90″ X 90″ X 22″ Swim Center Family Pool

$125.99 $84.99

Ideal for the entire family, ages 6 and up Built with heavy 13-gauge vinyl for durability Wide sidewalls provide extra comfort and stability Convenient drain plug makes draining quick and easy for moving, cleaning or storing Unique square pool shape allows maximum play area Have a splash with the whole family in the Swim Center Pool from Intex. This affordable pool has wide sidewalls for extra stability, and its heavy vinyl provides durability and a surface that is easy to keep clean. The Swim Center Pool is a refreshing relief from the hot summer sun. Plus, it's ideal for the entire family, ages 6+. Built with heavy 13-gauge vinyl for durability. Wide sidewalls provide extra comfort and stability. Unique square pool shape allows maximum play area.