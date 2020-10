Yvonne Léon

9-karat Gold, Pearl And Citrine Earrings

$2100.00

Yvonne Léon's charming designs feel at once timeless and modern - the designer often puts her spin on styles she finds at flea markets. Handmade from 9-karat gold, these earrings feature baroque freshwater pearl drops dotted with yellow citrines. They reflect light onto your face, making it appear luminous.