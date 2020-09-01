Unbranded

9-inch Dual Motor Vibrator

$54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Step onto cum cloud 9 with these glowing 9 inches of vibrating dildo. A lengthy shaft of intensely raised veins will thrill your internal sweet spots before the powerful vibrations take you to the pleasure tipping point and beyond. Explore 100 intense rhythms of vibration from the powerful twin motors for an enormous range of stimulation. The lengthy shaft has been curved specifically to target your G-spot for deep internal sensations. Its LED light gives extra thrills and adds fun to your play. Use with a generous helping of lube for the most intense sensations.