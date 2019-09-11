Hyde and Eek! Boutique

Add festive flair to every corner of your home with the Mini Stars Painted Halloween Pumpkin from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™. These mini painted pumpkins come in seasonal hues, from crisp white to glossy, festive orange to a rust color, and they all come topped with a silver glitter stem for added shimmer to your decor. They're all finished with silver-foil stars scattered throughout, adding to the sparkle. No matter where you display them, they're sure to delight family, friends and party guests alike.