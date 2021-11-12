Vintage

80s Set Of Smoke Colour Glass Jug And Matching 4 Glasses

£65.00

Absolutely amazing set of vintage 80s French kitchenware! This lovely set of ‘smoke’ coloured glassware is a showstopper, perfect for using in the kitchen for batch cocktails and mocktails or taking the party outside and making a batch of pimms. The colour of the glass is a lovely mixture of grey, with a slight sepia tint. The glass of both the jug and the drinking glasses has a lovely swirl that runs throughout which makes the pieces even more unique. One set available. Amazing vintage condition. Dimensions: Jug 10cm W x 20cm H, Cups