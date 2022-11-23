Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Dr Martens
8065 Mary Jane
$260.00
$182.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Dr Martens
8065 Mary Jane
BUY
$182.00
$260.00
The Iconic
Ugg
Cozy Slipper
BUY
$69.90
$100.00
Nordstrom
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Slippers
BUY
$120.00
COS
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Comfy Home Slippers With Straps
BUY
£17.95
£45.00
Amazon
More from Dr Martens
Dr Martens
1460 Ltt Trinity Waterproof Slip Resistant Boots
BUY
£229.00
DR MARTENS
Dr Martens
Unisex 1460 Nappa 8-eye Boots
BUY
$300.00
The Iconic
Dr Martens
Vegan 1460 Ankle Boots
BUY
£159.00
DR MARTENS
Dr Martens
Jadon Lace-up Boots
BUY
£188.00
Free People
More from Flats
Dr Martens
8065 Mary Jane
BUY
$182.00
$260.00
The Iconic
Ugg
Cozy Slipper
BUY
$69.90
$100.00
Nordstrom
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Slippers
BUY
$120.00
COS
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Comfy Home Slippers With Straps
BUY
£17.95
£45.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted