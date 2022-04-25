Ipanema

8″ X 8″ Cement Patterned/concrete Look Wall & Floor Tile

$28.82 $24.79

Each tile is manufactured by talented artisans using a process that was developed in Europe in the 1800s and provides a durable matte surface, ideal for indoor and outdoor installations, in both residential and commercial applications. These tiles have very precise exterior dimensions, allowing for thin grout lines that provide continuity of the pattern. When properly sealed and maintained, cement tile installations can provide decades of lasting beauty.