8-9mm Cultured Pearl Sterling Silver Earrings

JEWELRY FOR WOMEN WHO LOVE PEARLS – These double hoop earrings hold lustrous white cultured freshwater pearls in their embrace. Sterling silver and pearl earrings are a jewelry must-have, perfect for anything from a day at the office to a night on the town. STERLING SILVER HOOP EARRINGS WITH PEARLS – Shiny double hoops of sterling silver seem to magically suspend radiant 8-9mm cultured freshwater pearls between them. With a hanging length of 1" and a snug, secure snap-bar closure, you’ll reach for these pearl earrings time and again. RADIANT PEARLS – There are few women’s jewelry pieces more timeless than pearls, and these unique hoop earrings are the perfect twist on a classic. Shine on in the fine craftsmanship and unmatched quality of these sterling silver and pearl double hoop earrings and you will know why they are a forever favorite. THE PERFECT GIFT FOR HER – For yourself or any special woman in your life, these radiant sterling silver and pearl hoop earrings are an ideal gift for the modern woman with a sophisticated sense of fashion. Whether she prefers modern or traditional jewelry, pearl earrings from Ross-Simons are a luxurious statement and the perfect present for any woman on any occasion. GIFT BOX INCLUDED – Ross-Simons jewelry arrives beautifully packaged in a gift box, ready to delight that special someone. Treat yourself, your mom, your sister, daughter or best friend to the gift of amazing, affordable jewelry. From birthdays to weddings, anniversaries to holidays – nothing compares to the trusted quality, value and tradition of Ross-Simons.