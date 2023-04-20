UNITE Hair

7seconds Detangler

$35.00 $32.50

Buy Now Review It

Description Our hair detangler is a lightweight, leave-in spray designed to detangle, strengthen and protect all hair types from UV/thermal damage. Benefits Safe for extensions & chemically-treated hair Suggested Use Cleanse and condition with any UNITE shampoo and conditioner, and towel dry. Then spray 7SECONDS detangler on damp hair and gently comb to distribute through to ends. Do not rinse. Follow with favorite UNITE styling and finishing products