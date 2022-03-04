United States
Levi's
70’s High Rise Straight Fit Women’s Jeans (plus Size)
$98.00
At Levi's
This decade is reaching new heights—literally. And while you might be emotionally attached to skinny jeans, there's something about our '70s High Straight Jeans that—despite their nods to a decade known for lava lamps and pet rocks—feel incredibly fresh and modern. A flattering, ultra high rise designed to look and feel like an authentic vintage pair Fit slim through the thighs with a classic straight leg silhouette Perfect for pairing with ankle boots or barely-there sandals Style # A09720002 Color: Marin Hits - Medium Wash How it Fits Slim through the hip and thigh Ultra high rise: 13.5" Straight leg Composition & Care 99% cotton, 1% elastane Denim Stretch Zip fly 5-pocket styling Imported