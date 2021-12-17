The Herbal Tea House UK

700ml Clear Glass Infuser Teapot

This cute contemporary design 700ml clear glass teapot has a stainless steel infuser and is perfect for loose leaf tea! Glass is heat resistant and the whole teapot is easy to look after. It has a stainless steel lid that fits perfectly and doesn't get loose when you pour your teas. Comfortable handle will assure you have accurate pours and don't waste any tea. This cute little teapot could serve 2 cups of tea depending on their size, or it could be a perfect pot for a single tea lover who enjoys sipping tea throughout the evening! Teapot comes in a white box nicely packaged and presented. It could be a great gift for tea lovers or something nice for yourself? Please wash this teapot by hands with a warm soapy water. Dimensions: Capacity: 700ml Width: 130mm Length: 205mm Height: 110mm