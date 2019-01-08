Jaison

70-pcs Vinyl Stickers

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

-Various Pictures The stickers is 100% new high quality. There are 70 pieces in one package. And all 70pcs are from different pictures. Enough choices for you to decorate. -Material The stickers are made of PVC, vinyl and gummed material. They won’t be broken or faded under sunlight. They also resist water. It is OK when it rains as well. -Different Applications The PVC stickers can be used in all places, for car, motorcycle, bike and portable luggage, also used for iPad, laptop, etc. It is also a good gift for kids and friends. -How to Use Before using it, clean the surface where you want to use the stickers, then stick them directly on the surface. You can use the stickers everywhere you want to make it more special and unique. -Package The packing of the stickers is a proper hard transparent plastic bag. There is no problem during the transportation.