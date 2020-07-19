Fatboy

7 Ft. W X 5 Ft. D Aluminum Grill Gazebo Beach Tent Canopy

Miason is the perfect sunshade that is quick to set up, easy to fold away, and offers UV protection. Miason is the beach tent for those who like to travel light as it offers a compact, portable way to shade yourself from the summer sun. Chic and practical, the design draws on the conventional, unwieldy parasol but gives it a modern, strategic twist. Miason is the easy to carry, stylish answer to creating a spot of shade for you and others. Its ultra-light design makes it the ideal companion for all your trips. Made with the environment in mind, Miason is comprised of pure cotton and features lightweight retractable aluminum poles.Miasun was created by long-time friends Hortense and Valériane who came up with the idea for their ultra-light, easy-to-carry beach tent while holidaying in Australia. There, they noticed how difficult it was to carry a traditional parasol to the beach. The French ‘Mia girls’ created the perfect sun shade that is quick to set up, easy to fold away again, and offers UV protection.