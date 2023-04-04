Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
By Rosie Jane
7 Day Detox Fragrance Discovery Set
$41.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora Australia
Need a few alternatives?
D.S. & Durga
Big City Jams
BUY
$99.00
Mecca
DedCool
Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance
BUY
$136.00
Mecca
Kayali
Miniature Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$149.00
Sephora Australia
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Mini Wardrobe Set For Her
BUY
$66.00
Mecca
More from By Rosie Jane
By Rosie Jane
7 Day Detox Fragrance Discovery Set
BUY
$41.00
Sephora Australia
By Rosie Jane
Rosie Everyday Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Nordstrom
By Rosie Jane
Dulce Eau De Parfum
BUY
$70.00
Sephora
By Rosie Jane
Rosie Everyday Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Nordstrom
More from Fragrance
D.S. & Durga
Big City Jams
BUY
$99.00
Mecca
DedCool
Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance
BUY
$136.00
Mecca
Kayali
Miniature Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$149.00
Sephora Australia
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Mini Wardrobe Set For Her
BUY
$66.00
Mecca
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted