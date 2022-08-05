Tabitha Brown for Target

6pk Set Lemon File Folders

Specifications Paper Size: 12 x 9 Inches Paper Coating: Glossy Package Quantity: 6 Binding type: Lay-Flat Paper rule: College Paper weight: .56 Pounds Material: Paper Street Date: August 6, 2022 TCIN: 85206055 UPC: 843718059577 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-1051 Origin: Imported Description Stay organized in style with this 6-Pack Lemon File Folder Set from Tabitha Brown for Target. Made from paper with a glossy coating, this pack includes six 12-inch x 9-inch folders. The folders feature a number of colorful designs, including pink leopard print, multicolored stripes, and neon-colored lemon print on a black background. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. With sunshine-inducing statement pieces, her latest collection of home and office decor will have you going about your business with the most amazing intention. Forest Stewardship Council® Certified We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which promotes environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the world's forests. To learn more, visit www.fsc.org. FSC-N003198