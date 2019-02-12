Le Creuset’s toughened nonstick collection delivers all the ease of nonstick cooking, with a surface that’s free of harmful compounds and will never chip or flake. Sticky and delicate ingredients slide right off, minimizing the need for oil and making cleanup a breeze.
Toughened nonstick delivers unsurpassed performance and quick responsivness to heat adjustments, for superior control at every stage of preparation.
Set includes: 8" fry pan, 11” fry pan, 3 qt. saucepan, 4 1/4 qt. saute pan
Features
Nonstick surface is PFOA-free and triple-reinforced to prevent flaking, peeling and rusting
Hard-anodized, fully encapsulated aluminum core conducts heat quickly and evenly
Magnetic stainless steel base disk resists corrosion