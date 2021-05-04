KelsSucculentShop

6″ Burros Tail Succulent

✨ 🌵 ***IMPORTANT: USPS is experiencing higher volumes of shipping orders during these challenging times. To insure your plants arrive in good condition, I HIGHLY recommend purchasing USPS Priority Shipping. USPS Priority Mail is insured up to $100 - if you have any troubles with your order being lost or damaged, you'll be able to file a claim with USPS. ~ Please understand Kel's Succulent Shop will not be held responsible for damages to plants resulting from shipping delays.. ***🌵 ✨ 6" Sedum "Burrito" also known as "Burros Tail" & "Sedum Donkey Tail" This sedum burrito are beautiful for hangers! They have jelly bean leaves and hang beautifully! You will be shipped a succulent above, or one of similar size, shape and color. These succulents will shipped in its original hanging pot. It will be packaged up safely with tissue paper, eco-friendly packing peanuts and crinkled paper. If you need a later date of arrival, please feel free to contact us. Usually ships between 1-5 business days. If you are expecting freezing temperatures during the week of your plant shipment (35 degrees Fahrenheit or below), please purchase this heat pack along with your plants to protect them during their transit to your home. This will save your plants from getting damaged if the temperatures are too low. If temperatures are below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, we recommend moving your shipment date to a later date as this heat pack is not guaranteed to keep your plants from being damaged. One 72 Hour Heat Pack will be enough for most orders, but if you have a larger order (over 50 plants), please message us and we will help figure out exactly how many you would need for your order. https://www.etsy.com/listing/699360352/72-hour-heat-pack Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.