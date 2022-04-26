River of Goods

6.75″ Lighted Art Glass Novelty Lamp

$69.99 $64.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The 5.5" Rita Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow Glass and Acrylic Mushroom Novelty Lamp from River of Goods is a perfect fit for your bohemian-inspired kitchen or among your eclectic living room decor. The lightweight acrylic base and cone-shaped shade are studded with red, green, blue, and yellow glass pieces arranged in a diagonal floral pattern that's illuminated by the light from one 15W E12 light bulb (not included). Whether you want to set it on one of your bookshelves or on your bedroom end table, the combination of the convenient on/off switch and 65-inch long cord makes placement easy and effective. Just flip the switch and bask in its fun glow!