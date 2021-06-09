Backyard X-Scapes

6.5 Ft. Aluminum Market Hawaiian Style Palapa

$69.94

At The Home Depot

Bring the tropical fun to your patio or beach hangout with Party Tiki Thatch beach and patio palapa umbrella from Backyard X-Scapes. Lightweight, Hawaiian luau style Tiki Thatch umbrella is designed to withstand the various weather, from sunny and hot to windy and rainy. Portable, 6.5 ft. tall pop-up palapa umbrella features "Market Style" construction that is easy to open up and collapse down, won't bow or bend, steady wood-looking aluminum 4-inch diameter stake poles to effortlessly anchor into the sand or grass. Tilt feature provides shade throughout the day, press and tilt the pop-up umbrella to trail the sun and maximize the shade from sunrise to sunset. Raffia Tiki Hut Umbrella is made of recycled material, heavy-duty aluminum pole, durable fiberglass ribs, and 2-layer fabric for extra sun protection. Eco-friendly raffia sewn on top of the premium, breathable polyester UV-blocking fabric that allows air to flow through so it is always cool under Tiki umbrella. Lightweight, portable Tiki umbrella luau style comes with a travel bag so you can easily take your Hawaiian style beach umbrella anywhere.