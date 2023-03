Miu Miu

58mm Irregular Sunglasses

$418.00 $58.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & care Add some fun to your look with these cloud-shapred aviator sunglasses from Miu Miu. 58-17-140mm (eye-bridge-temple) 100% UV protection Metal frame, plastic lenses Made in Italy Item #6409541 Helpful info: