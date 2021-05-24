United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
New Balance
574 Sneaker
$80.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 46453783; Color Code: 006 Iconic 574 silhouette by New Balance in a lightweight, bootie construction for all day wear. Ultra-soft suede upper with a lace-up front and mesh overlays. ENCAP midsole technology provides support while the EVA foam midsole provides cushioning. Finished on a lugged rubber outsole. Content + Care - Suede, mesh, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size