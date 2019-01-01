Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Glasses
Sunnyside LA
55mm Aviator Fashion Glasses
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
30+ Items We're Eyeing At Nordstrom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Prism
San Diego Oversized Glasses
$202.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Flower
Billie
$88.00
from
Flower
BUY
DETAILS
Linda Farrow
Oval Optical Frames
$750.00
from
Linda Farrow
BUY
DETAILS
CARRERA
Ca6663 Eyeglasses
$173.00
$140.40
from
Frames Direct
BUY
More from Glasses
DETAILS
Gifiore
Retro Cateye Sunglasses
$8.91
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Slip
Silk Eye Mask
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Felix Gray
Roebling Sleep Glasses
$95.00
from
Felix Gray
BUY
DETAILS
Aftershokz
Aftershokz Trekz Titanium Bone Conduction Open Ear Headphone
$91.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted