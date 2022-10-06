Levi's

511™ Slim Fit Levi’s® Flex Men’s Jeans

$69.50 $41.70

Think of this modern slim with room to move as not-so-skinny skinny jeans. (If you want the style, but not the feeling, this is a great alternative.) With a streamlined fit that’s narrow through the seat and thigh, the 511™ Slim is perfectly calibrated to look good with everything — without looking like you’re trying too hard. How are they so comfortable? They're made with sustainable TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and +Levi's® Flex: our most advanced stretch technology engineered to deliver maximum flex and comfort. The definitive slim jeans A lean look designed to fit like it’s been tailored just for you Cut close, but not too close to keep you from running for the bus or dancing on the rooftop Made with Levi's® Flex Eco Performance, our advanced stretch technology engineered for maximum flex and comfort Finished with our iconic arcuate stitching Made with TENCEL™ Lyocell, a fiber sourced from sustainably harvested wood, for a supersoft handfeel