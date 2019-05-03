Search
Levi's Vintage

501 Taper Customized Cut Off Shorts

$150.00
At Opening Ceremony
Handmade from repurposed materials, each pair of Levi’s® denim is one-of-a-kind, with a unique distressing and wash. Each style will result in slight variations from what is pictured.
