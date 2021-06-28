Levi's

501® Cropped Women’s Jeans (plus Size)

A forever classic, these jeans need no introduction. Our 501® Original Fit Jean was the first jean ever, and is still the ultimate blank canvas no matter how you dress. It’s our most iconic style — and has stayed true to itself for almost 150 years. With its signature straight fit and button fly, it doesn’t get more timeless than this. The original blue jean since 1873 A blank canvas for self-expression Designed with the iconic straight fit and a signature button fly Style # 859530012 Color: Cabo Fade Black How it Fits Fitted through hip and thigh High rise: 12.87" Straight leg opening: 18" Inseam: 26" Measurements based on size 18 Composition & Care 99% Cotton 1% Elastane Heavyweight Denim Low stretch Button fly 5-pocket styling Imported